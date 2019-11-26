Champions League Results 2019: Tuesday Scores, Latest Tables and Qualified Teams

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho's return to the UEFA Champions League was typically entertaining as Tottenham Hotspur earned a 4-2 comeback win over Olympiacos on Tuesday to book their spot in the last 16.

The north London outfit secured second spot in Group B with the victory behind Bayern Munich, who thrashed Red Star Belgrade 6-0.

In Group A, Real Madrid let a 2-0 lead slip against Paris Saint-Germain but still advanced to the knockout rounds after Galatasaray and Club Brugge drew 1-1.

Meanwhile, Manchester City were held 1-1 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk in Group C, and Juventus edged out Atletico Madrid 1-0 in Group D.

Tuesday Results

Group A

Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Group B

Red Star Belgrade 0-6 Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 Olympiacos

Group C

Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group D

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Standings (matches, wins, goal difference, points)

Group A

Q. PSG: 5, 4, +10, 13

Q. Real Madrid: 5, 2, +4, 8

3. Club Brugge: 5, 0, -6, 3

4. Galatasaray: 5, 0, -8, 2

Group B

Q. Bayern Munich: 5, 5, +17, 15

Q. Tottenham: 5, 3, +6, 10

3. Red Star Belgrade: 5, 1, -16, 3

4. Olympiacos: 5, 0, -7, 1

Group C

Q. Manchester City: 5, 3, +9, 11

2. Shakhtar Donetsk: 5, 1, -2, 6

3. Dinamo Zagreb: 5, 1, 0, 5

4. Atalanta: 5, 1, -7, 4

Group D

Q. Juventus: 5, 4, +6, 13

2. Atletico Madrid: 5, 2, +1, 7

3. Bayer Leverkusen: 5, 2, -2, 6

4. Lokomotiv Moscow: 5, 1, -5, 3

Q - qualified

Mourinho kicked off his Spurs tenure on Saturday by guiding them to their first Premier League away win in 10 months against West Ham United.

Just 19 minutes into his home debut on Tuesday, though, the honeymoon period looked to be over when Ruben Semedo made it 2-0 to Olympiacos after Youssef El-Arabi's opener.

Mourinho sent on Christian Eriksen to replace Eric Dier after 29 minutes, and Spurs were handed a huge slice of luck just before half-time when Yassine Meriah completely missed the ball to allow Dele Alli to convert from five yards.

Harry Kane levelled five minutes after the break, and Mourinho showed his appreciation to the ball boy whose quick work allowed Spurs to catch out the Greek side:

It was right-back Serge Aurier who put the hosts ahead before Kane's second added gloss to the result 13 minutes from time:

PSG left it even later to claim a point against Real that guaranteed them top spot in Group A.

Karim Benzema continued his phenomenal run of form with a goal in either half:

But an 81st-minute strike from Kylian Mbappe gave PSG hope, and Pablo Sarabia slammed home an equaliser two minutes later.

Robert Lewandowski bounced back from missing out on a goal in a Bundesliga game for the first time this season on Saturday by scoring four against Red Star in Belgrade:

The Polish striker's quartet came between Leon Goretzka's 14th-minute opener and Corentin Tolisso's last-minute strike, which took Bayern's tally in four games under interim manager Hans Flick to 16 goals.

Paulo Dybala's stunning free-kick in first-half stoppage time was the best moment of a drab game between Juventus and Atletico, and it secured the Serie A giants all three points and top spot in Group D.

Meanwhile, City had to settle for a point against Shakhtar when Ilkay Gundogan's 56th-minute opener was cancelled out by Manor Solomon 21 minutes from time.