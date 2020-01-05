Eagles' Carson Wentz out with Head Injury; Josh McCown Replaces

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will not return to Sunday's Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a head injury. He was replaced by Josh McCown.

Wentz was injured after being hit high from behind by Seahawks star pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney while going to the ground midway through the first quarter. He was subsequently taken to the locker room and was listed as questionable. Wentz was officially ruled out after halftime.

Wentz has stayed mostly healthy this season, although he briefly left Philadelphia's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks in the third quarter with what was later diagnosed as a bruised finger.

The Eagles rebounded late in 2019 with four straight wins to capture the NFC East, despite a rash of injuries to key players. They entered the postseason with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Brooks, Malik Jackson and Ronald Darby all on injured reserve.

Playing with a receiving corps that has mostly been patched together throughout the season, Wentz threw for a career-high 4,039 yards and started all 16 games for the first time since his rookie campaign.