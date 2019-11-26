Rams' Eric Weddle After 39-Point Loss to Ravens: 'We Got Our Faces Peeled Off'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 26, 2019

LA Rams Eric Weddle takes part in the press conference during the NFL training session at the Grove Hotel in Chandler's Cross, Watford, England, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The LA Rams are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)
Leila Coker/Associated Press

There was no way to sugarcoat what Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did to the Los Angeles Rams defense Monday night, and Rams safety Eric Weddle knew it.

"We got our faces peeled off," Weddle said after the Ravens squashed the Rams 45-6, according to the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer.

"We got our ass whupped," Rams linebacker Cory Littleton told reporters, equally as blunt.

Weddle signed with L.A. on a two-year contract days after the Ravens released him in March. The 34-year-old two-time All-Pro played in Baltimore from 2016 through last season.

Leading up to the Rams and Ravens' matchup, Weddle told reporters he would not share any schematic secrets about his old team with his new team:

"I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that's just not who I am. So, we're going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win.

