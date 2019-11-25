Chargers' Derwin James Designated to Return from IR, Could Play vs. Broncos

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Monday that safety Derwin James has officially been designated to return from injured reserve.

"They will see how he is doing during the week to determine if he plays on Sunday," NBC San Diego's Fernando Ramirez added. "Lynn said [safety] Adrian Phillips has a better chance of playing on Sunday than James."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported separately that James is "likely" to suit up against the Denver Broncos Sunday.

James was placed on injured reserve ahead of their regular-season opener after undergoing foot surgery. The 23-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his right foot during an August practice.

Phillips had been designated to return from IR on Nov. 15. The 27-year-old defensive back broke his forearm during the team's Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions.

James and Phillips were full participants in the Chargers' Monday practice, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller.

"I'm feeling well, feeling better, getting better every day," James had told NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes on Nov. 19. "Just taking it day-by-day. It's real close, real soon. I can say that. So just taking it day-by-day. Working hard to get back out there."

James coyly told Rhodes to "stay tuned" when she asked if he expected to be active for Week 13.

Without him and Phillips in 2019, the Chargers have still been the fourth-best passing defense at 205.3 yards per game. However, they have ranked 21st in terms of passing touchdowns allowed at 15.

L.A. will be especially happy to have James back in the secondary.

The Chargers selected James with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft out of Florida State. He started all 16 games as a rookie last year—posting three interceptions, 3.5 sacks, 13 passes defended and 105 tackles (75 solo). He was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

The 4-7 Chargers need a spark.