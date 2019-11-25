UFC Icon Randy Couture Could've Died of Heart Attack If 30-40 Minutes Late to ER

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

UFC legend Randy Couture has said a heart attack he suffered in October could have killed him, with ER staff telling him a short delay in treatment might have proved fatal.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (h/t MMA On Point), the 56-year-old gave details of the episode with recent ill health:

