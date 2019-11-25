Yankees News: Nestor Cortes Jr. Traded to Mariners for Bonus Pool Money

Michael Owens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees announced Monday pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

The left-hander finished 2019 with 5.67 ERA and 1.545 WHIP in 33 appearances last season, including one start. He also struck out 69 batters in 66.2 innings during his lone season in New York.

The 24-year-old came up through the Yankees system but was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2017 Rule 5 draft. He made four appearances in 2018, posting a 7.71 ERA, before being offered back to the Yankees a month into the season.

Though Cortes has struggled at the major league level, he has thrived in Triple-A, including a 3.86 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) in 2019. He had a 3.68 ERA against minor league competition in 2018 and 2.06 ERA in 2017.

Seattle will hope he can find this level of production in the majors for a team that finished 68-94 last season. The squad ranked 23rd in baseball with a 4.99 ERA as a team last year while 18 different pitchers made at least one start.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have really taken advantage of international bonus money in recent years. The organization spent $5.1 million to sign Jasson Dominguez last season, who was considered the No. 1 international prospect of 2019 by MLB.com.

This trade could potentially get the team closer to signing more top prospects in the future.