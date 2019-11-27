Ranking the Best Bang-for-the-Buck Deals in the NFL

0 of 10

Building a successful NFL team isn't just about finding talent. It's also about getting value. With large rosters and a semi-hard salary cap—teams can roll over unused cap money—it can be more difficult to build a dream team.

Squads can only spend so much money on key positions or problem areas before they don't have enough to go around. This is why every decision-maker aims to get the most bang for their buck.

What constitutes value in today's NFL? Weighing cap dollars against on-field performance is a good starting point, but other factors apply, including positional importance and how vital a player's role is to his team's success.

We'll be looking specifically at this season, so short-term deals will be eligible; however, rookie contracts will not. Having a quarterback like Dak Prescott or Lamar Jackson on a rookie deal is unquestionably valuable and too obvious an inclusion.

Let's dig into the best bargains of 2019.