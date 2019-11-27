Ranking the Best Bang-for-the-Buck Deals in the NFLNovember 27, 2019
Ranking the Best Bang-for-the-Buck Deals in the NFL
Building a successful NFL team isn't just about finding talent. It's also about getting value. With large rosters and a semi-hard salary cap—teams can roll over unused cap money—it can be more difficult to build a dream team.
Squads can only spend so much money on key positions or problem areas before they don't have enough to go around. This is why every decision-maker aims to get the most bang for their buck.
What constitutes value in today's NFL? Weighing cap dollars against on-field performance is a good starting point, but other factors apply, including positional importance and how vital a player's role is to his team's success.
We'll be looking specifically at this season, so short-term deals will be eligible; however, rookie contracts will not. Having a quarterback like Dak Prescott or Lamar Jackson on a rookie deal is unquestionably valuable and too obvious an inclusion.
Let's dig into the best bargains of 2019.
10. Jason McCourty, CB, New England Patriots
2019 cap hit: $4.25 million
New England has a history of turning unheralded veterans into key role players. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see a Patriot kicking off our list.
Now in his 11th NFL season, Jason McCourty may not be everyone's idea of a star cornerback, but he's been an integral piece of New England's second-ranked pass defense (158 yards per game allowed). That unit is a huge reason why the Patriots are 10-1.
McCourty has started all 10 games in which he's been healthy and has 40 tackles, six passes defended and an interception.
The secondary has stars such as Stephon Gilmore and Jason's twin brother, Devin, but McCourty is a starter for one of the most dominant defenses in recent memory. With a cap hit under $5 million, he provides a lot of bang for the buck.
9. Jordan Hicks, LB, Arizona Cardinals
2019 cap hit: $6.28 million
Unless you're an Arizona Cardinals fan, you may not know that linebacker Jordan Hicks has an impressive, league-leading 110 tackles. Even if you are a fan, you may not realize that he's due just over $6 million this season.
Hicks also has 1.5 sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Twenty-three linebackers carry higher cap hits, and Hicks is arguably as valuable as any of them. He may not seem like a massive bargain in terms of cap dollars, but his being one of the league's most productive players on a mid-level contract gives the Cardinals a lot of bang for their buck.
8. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
2019 cap hit: $3.33 million
Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has gotten a ton of credit for the Baltimore Ravens' success this season, and rightfully so. He continues to keep opposing defenses off balance with his dual-threat ability and has the Ravens rolling.
The contributions of running back Mark Ingram can go overlooked. They're still important, however, as Ingram brings a physical running style that perfectly complements Jackson.
Spreading out the defense to contain Jackson—as the Los Angeles Chargers did during the postseason last year—has proved difficult because Ingram is a battering ram up the middle. He has rushed for 778 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also added 169 receiving yards and three more scores.
There are 16 running backs carrying a cap hit bigger than Ingram's this season. Very few of them have been as important to their teams as Ingram has been to Baltimore.
7. Quinton Spain, G, Buffalo Bills
2019 cap hit: $2.05 million
During the offseason, the Buffalo Bills brought in guard Quinton Spain on a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. For a starting offensive lineman, that's virtually nothing.
Yet the fifth-year veteran has given the team a consistent and valuable building block. Buffalo ranks fifth in rushing (139.2 yards per game) and sits at 8-3 largely because of its offensive line. Spain has started all 11 games and is responsible for just two penalties and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
How big of a steal was the former Tennessee Titan? The Athletic's John Glennon recently named him to a Titans all-decade team. The Bills are now reaping the benefits.
6. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
2019 cap hit: $7.5 million
You may not think of the Buffalo Bills' John Brown as a top-10 wideout. In terms of production, however, he is. The former Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens standout is ninth in the NFL with 856 receiving yards.
More importantly, he has provided second-year quarterback Josh Allen with a deep threat and a go-to pass-catcher. He's also one of the best bargains at his position, costing Buffalo just $7.5 million against the cap.
Of the 24 receivers carrying a higher cap hit in 2019, only four have more receiving yards than Brown.
5. Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans
2019 cap hit: $1.84 million
Carlos Hyde is a prime example of why overspending on or overdrafting a running back isn't always the wisest decision. The Houston Texans acquired Hyde in an offseason trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for backup tackle Martinas Rankin, and there are 31 running backs with higher cap hits this season.
Hyde, 29, ranks 11th in the NFL with 836 rushing yards. He is averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per carry (a career high) and, perhaps more importantly, has helped add a physical element to Houston's offense.
"Carlos has come in here, and he runs hard," head coach Bill O'Brien said in October, per Avery Duncan of Texans Wire. "He's done a good job. He's done a real good job for us, and hopefully, it can continue."
4. Richie Incognito, G, Oakland Raiders
2019 cap hit: $569,118
There's a reason why the Oakland Raiders could sign four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito to a bargain deal this past offseason. He has a history of off-field issues.
An NFL investigation named him as a central figure in the Dolphins bullying scandal of 2013. He was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly threatened to shoot the staff of an Arizona funeral home.
Incognito also hadn't played in the NFL since the 2017 season.
It's hard to argue the Raiders didn't get value on the field, however. Incognito has helped give them one of the more physical offensive lines and has allowed just a single sack, according to Pro Football Focus.
Oakland has been happy enough with the 36-year-old guard's play that it's preparing to re-sign him, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur.
Given his history, Incognito remains a controversial figure in the NFL, but with a cap hit of just over a half-million, he's also one of the biggest values.
3. Shaquil Barrett, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2019 cap hit: $4 million
Let's be honest—no one predicted this sort of breakout season for pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett. If someone had, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't have landed him with a one-year, $4 million deal in free agency.
Barrett has flashed potential in the past, producing 5.5 sacks in 2015 for the Denver Broncos. However, he's been an elite edge defender for the Buccaneers this season, accumulating 35 tackles, an interception, five forced fumbles and an NFL-leading 12.5 sacks.
That last number is why Barrett's contract is one of the best bang-for-the-buck deals. Sack artists are regularly among the highest-paid players, but there are 65 edge defenders with cap hits higher than Barrett's.
Chandler Jones, who also has 12.5 sacks, has a cap hit of $14.8 million (sixth leaguewide).
2. Jamie Collins, LB, New England Patriots
2019 cap hit: $3 million
It's fair to argue that Barrett provides more value than Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins because of his role as a pass-rusher. If Collins were on a different roster, that might be true. However, the Patriots sit atop the AFC with a 10-1 record because of their defense, and Collins is one of that unit's biggest pieces.
"Collins' return [to New England] has been the realization of all of his abilities on a consistent basis: He can be a dominant pass-rusher, pass defender and three-down linebacker," ESPN's Field Yates wrote.
The 30-year-old veteran spent the last two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and his reunion campaign has been nothing short of spectacular. He has started all 11 games and has racked up 58 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
There aren't many defenders with better all-around games, and at just $3 million, Collins is proving to be a steal.
1. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
2019 cap hit: $1.88 million
In today's NFL, it's hard to find a decent backup quarterback for even $1.5 million. While that's largely why the Tennessee Titans brought in Ryan Tannehill, he's proved to be more.
The Dolphins soured on Tannehill, and in March, they traded him and a sixth-round draft pick to the Titans for fourth- and seventh-round selections. After Marcus Mariota stumbled, Tennessee inserted Tannehill into the starting lineup and hasn't looked back.
While he hasn't been slinging the football like some of the league's young quarterbacks, Tannehill has been efficient and productive. He's thrown for 1,420 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, and his 111.4 passer rating is third among starters. He's also rushed for 123 yards and three scores.
Most importantly, he has the Titans firmly in the AFC South race.
They have gone 4-1 with the 31-year-old veteran as the starter, and they sit just a game back from the Texans with both of their contests against Houston remaining. They have a shot at winning the division, largely because of Tannehill.
If you're going to put a price tag on that, you're probably not starting at a mere $1.88 million.
*All contract information via Spotrac.