NFL Power Rankings Week 13: AFC, NFC Standings and Pre-MNF Predictions

Sunday night's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers was expected to be a close contest between two of the NFL's best teams. Instead, it quickly became a one-sided affair.

The 49ers continued their dominant season, improving to 10-1 with a 37-8 home win over the Packers. San Francisco was in control from the start, building a 23-point lead by halftime, to cruise to its most impressive victory of the year so far.

Now, Week 12 will conclude with a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Predicting that the Ravens notch a road victory over the Rams (more on that below), here's a look at how the NFL power rankings would shape up heading into Week 13, as well as the current standings in the AFC and NFC.

Current NFL Standings

AFC East

New England 10-1

Buffalo 8-3

N.Y. Jets 4-7

Miami 2-9

AFC North

Baltimore 8-2

Pittsburgh 6-5

Cleveland 5-6

Cincinnati 0-11

AFC South

Houston 7-4

Indianapolis 6-5

Tennessee 6-5

Jacksonville 4-7

AFC West

Kansas City 7-4

Oakland 6-5

L.A. Chargers 4-7

Denver 3-8

NFC East

Dallas 6-5

Philadelphia 5-6

N.Y. Giants 2-9

Washington 2-9

NFC North

Green Bay 8-3

Minnesota 8-3

Chicago 5-6

Detroit 3-7-1

NFC South

New Orleans 9-2

Carolina 5-6

Tampa Bay 4-7

Atlanta 3-8

NFC West

San Francisco 10-1

Seattle 9-2

L.A. Rams 6-4

Arizona 3-7-1

Week 13 NFL Power Rankings Predictions

1. New England Patriots (10-1)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-1)

3. Baltimore Ravens (9-2)

4. Seattle Seahawks (9-2)

5. New Orleans Saints (9-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

9. Houston Texans (7-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

12. Tennessee Titans (6-5)

13. Los Angeles Rams (6-5)

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

15. Oakland Raiders (6-5)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

18. Carolina Panthers (5-6)

19. Cleveland Browns (5-6)

20. Chicago Bears (5-6)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

24. New York Jets (4-7)

25. Atlanta Falcons (3-8)

26. Detroit Lions (3-7-1)

27. Denver Broncos (3-8)

28. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

29. New York Giants (2-9)

30. Miami Dolphins (2-9)

31. Washington Redskins (2-9)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-11)

Monday Night Football Preview, Predictions

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are rolling, and it's been fun to watch. That should be the case again Monday night, when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.

Baltimore has won six consecutive games since its 2-2 start, a streak that includes victories over Seattle, New England and Houston. The Ravens are still the only team that's defeated the Patriots this season, and they gave the Seahawks one of their two losses.

Jackson has been the leader for Baltimore, as he's playing well enough to be in the NFL MVP conversation. He's passed for 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 781 yards and six scores. Jackson is a dynamic player who is difficult for opposing defenses to stop.

Rams safety Eric Weddle, who was Jackson's teammate in Baltimore last season, broke down the Ravens' quarterback this week.

"It's going to be a huge challenge for us," Weddle said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "You can play defense great and be perfect, but he's the X factor, and you can't get down when he does make some plays or converts third down just by being him. You've just got to keep plugging along. But shoot, we love the challenge, man. This is what it's all about, and we get them at home."

The Ravens offense relies on more than just Jackson, though. They also have a talented two-head rushing attack featuring Mark Ingram (667 rushing yards) and Gus Edwards (390) out of the backfield.

It's a tandem that Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh enjoys having at his disposal.

"I like the way they complement each other, I really do," Harbaugh said, according to AP. "They are different enough to give the defense some issues with their different styles and how they run."

Although the Rams have the offensive potential to keep up with the Ravens, Baltimore's attack is going to be too much to stop. Jackson should have another big game, while the Ravens' defense will make some big plays to keep the ball in Jackson's hands.

Expect the Ravens to continue their impressive start by improving to 9-2 with another solid victory.