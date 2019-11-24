Browns Owner Dee Haslam Wears No. 95 Hat for Myles Garrett Amid Suspension

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns co-owner Dee Haslam showed her support for suspended defensive end Myles Garrett, wearing a hat with the No. 95 on Sunday as the Browns beat the Miami Dolphins 41-24.

The NFL upheld Garrett's indefinite suspension for swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Haslam's display was subdued compared to how some Browns fans handled Garrett's suspension. Cleveland.com shared a video of a fan swinging a helmet at a Rudolph pinata at a pregame tailgate:

With seconds remaining in Cleveland's 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, Rudolph appeared to grab at Garrett's helmet as the two players were on the ground. Garrett responded by ripping Rudolph's helmet off and hitting him in the head with it.

During his appeal Wednesday, Garrett said that Rudolph used a racial slur during the altercation, per ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league "found no such evidence" to corroborate the claim.

Garrett addressed the situation on Twitter:

After the NFL upheld the suspension, Browns general manager John Dorsey expressed that the team would continue to be behind the 2018 Pro Bowler.

"As we've consistently stated, our organizational support for Myles will continue," Dorsey said in a statement. "He is a man of high character and unquestionable integrity. He was open and honest with us about the incident from the start. He has taken accountability for his actions on Thursday night and this situation will not define him."

At the very least, Garrett will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. He will have to meet with the commissioner's office in order to be reinstated for 2020.