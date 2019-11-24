FCS Playoffs 2019: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Bracket and More

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

North Dakota State will look for another FCS football championship after being named the No. 1 overall seed of the 2019 playoffs.

After winning the last two championships and seven of the last eight, the Bison are favored once again as the only undefeated team in the country with a 12-0 record. Meanwhile, top seeds like James Madison, Weber State and Sacramento State will do their best to ensure another team will come home with a title this season.

With a single-elimination tournament, however, any of the 24 teams have a chance to bring home a championship.

Here is a breakdown of the full FCS tournament.

Bracket

Interactive bracket available at NCAA.com.

Seeds

1. North Dakota State

2. James Madison

3. Weber State

4. Sacramento State

5. Montana State

6. Montana

7. South Dakota State

8. Central Arkansas

Tournament Schedule

First Round: Nov. 30

Second Round: Dec. 7

Quarterfinals: Dec. 14

Semifinals: Dec. 21

National Championship: Jan. 11

Preview

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

North Dakota State is the clear favorite after cruising through the schedule with 12 wins and zero losses, only one game decided by single digits. The team ranks first in FCS with just 12.3 points allowed per game while ranking sixth with 40 points scored per game.

Trey Lance has done everything for the Bison offensively, throwing 23 touchdown passes while rushing for 10 more scores this season.

With talent and depth across the board, it will take a lot to beat this team.

However, South Dakota State was close with a 23-16 loss in October, and several other teams could make things interesting this postseason.

James Madison could make a run behind Ben DiNucci and an offense that averages 42.3 points per game. The squad loves to run the ball with an average of 249 rushing yards per game, featuring five different players with at least 300 yards on the season.

Considering the team's only loss came against FBS squad West Virginia, only by one score, the Dukes will be dangerous.

Two Montana Big Sky squads could contend for a title as well, although Montana State has a lot more momentum after throttling Montana 48-14 the last time out. Still, both teams have the type of talent necessary to surprise some people with a strong showing over the next month.

All stats courtesy of NCAA.com and team sites.