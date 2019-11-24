Philip Rivers Rumors: 'Very Real Chance' QB Doesn't Return to Chargers in 2020

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

There is a "very real chance" the Los Angeles Chargers and veteran quarterback Philip Rivers will part ways after the 2019 season, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Per that report:

"There have been no inroads toward a contract extension, sources said, and none planned. Rivers is a potential future Hall of Famer, and one of the most impactful players in franchise history, but his relationship with some in the organization has frayed a bit in recent years. It is far from a foregone conclusion that he is back in 2020, and ownership may be inclined to go in a different direction, the sources said."

That follows a report from B/R's Matt Miller earlier in the week that Rivers would have interest in playing for the Tennessee Titans:

Rivers, 37, is struggling this season. While he's thrown for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns, completing 64.4 percent of his passes, he's also been intercepted 14 times and sacked 23 times. His QBR (46.0) ranks 23rd among quarterbacks, while his passer rating (85.5) is 22nd.

"The deep ball has become a real problem for him," an NFL evaluator told La Canfora. "He doesn't look like the same guy."

In the process, the Chargers have gone 4-7 to start the season, a huge disappointment after the team reached the postseason last year.

Another factor that could lead to Rivers and the Chargers separating is, per La Canfora, "Rivers' lack of interest in promoting the move to Los Angeles—he spends upwards of four hours a day in his car commuting back to San Diego—has not gone unnoticed, either, which some in the organization believe could be a critical element moving forward."

As one source told La Canfora, "He doesn't seem like he wants anything to do with L.A., at a time when the team is actually completing its relocation to L.A."

As for the Titans, Rivers is from Alabama, so moving closer to home might be appealing to the veteran quarterback as he ends his career. It appears the Titans have closed the door on the Marcus Mariota era, so they could make a change in the offseason.

On the other hand, Ryan Tannehill (1,161 yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions) has led the team to a 3-1 record in his four starts since taking over for Mariota, salvaging Tennessee's season. The Titans could re-sign him this offseason and look to add a rookie quarterback in the draft to groom.

Regardless, the writing appears to be on the wall for Rivers' time in Los Angeles.