Philadelphia Marathon 2019: Men's and Women's Top Finishers and Results

Philadelphia Marathon 2019: Men's and Women's Top Finishers and ResultsNovember 24, 2019
New York's Diriba Degefa Yigezu won the men's division of the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday morning, coming in with a time of 2:16:30.
Yigezu held off a number of contenders, including Albuquerque's Milton Rotich (2:18:47), Minneapolis' Connor Reck (2:19:27), New York's Urgesa Kedir Figa (2:19:39) and Astoria's Chase Pizzonia (2:20:25).
"It feels really good, I trained really hard," Yigezu told Graham Foley of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "The rain made it very hard but I got through ... it just feels so good."
On the women's side, New York's Feyne Gudeto Gemeda set a course record with a time of 2:32:48.
She obliterated the field, finishing well ahead of Toledo's Viola Bor (2:39:58), Cherry Hill's Katie Rodden (2:40:47), Quebec's Anne-Marie Comeau (2:41:09) and Jersey City's Allison Goldstein (2:44:10).
"I'm very happy with the record," Gemeda told Foley. "I was training very hard. I was pushing to run under 2:32 but the rain and wind was very challenging so I'm happy with how I finished."
Frankly, just participating in the race on a rainy and cold Philadelphia morning was impressive enough, with temperatures below 40 degrees. That didn't seem to ruin the atmosphere among the runners and spectators.
Justine McDaniel @McDanielJustine
A happy atmosphere as runners stream down 6th Street for the Philadelphia Marathon, the choir of Mother Bethel AME church singing on the corner. The church used to reschedule services because of the run, but now they sing to runners, many of whom are waving and cheering back https://t.co/htvxbe7L5S
And thousands braved the elements on Philadelphia's relatively flat course. If you have the mental fortitude to compete in a marathon, it seems having the mental fortitude to compete in a marathon in rainy and cold conditions is a given.
B/R’s Best Week 12 Bets 🤑
Watch for our experts’ best picks of the week, and check the comments for more locks 🎥