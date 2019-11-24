Bronny James, Zaire Wade Help Sierra Canyon Top Cathedral Catholic 59-46

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sophomore forward Shy Odom posted 20 points and 11 rebounds as Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) moved to 3-0 on the year with a 59-46 victory over Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) on Saturday in the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge.

BJ Boston added 12 points for the Trailblazers, who are ranked eighth in the USA Today Super 25 poll. Obinna Anyanwu paced Cathedral Catholic with 13 points.

Zaire Wade, the son of retired 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, scored six points. He hit a Eurostep to give Sierra Canyon a 40-27 third-quarter edge and followed that up with a step-back for a 44-30 Trailblazers lead. Wade also excelled on the defensive end, coming up with a few steals and blocks.

Bronny James, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, scored three points. His bucket from downtown came at a good time, as James opened the fourth-quarter scoring to give Sierra Canyon a 49-37 edge.

Cathedral Catholic started the game on a 12-0 run and ended the first quarter up 16-9. Full-Time Hoops credited its defense:

But the Trailblazers offense came to life courtesy of an 11-0 run, giving Sierra Canyon a 25-19 halftime edge. Boston led Sierra Canyon with 10 points at the half, and Anyanwu pitched in 10 points and five boards for the Dons, who scored just three second-quarter points.

Sierra Canyon kept it going in the second half despite a few Cathedral runs, but the fast pace and press were too much for their opponents, as Jason Jordan of USA Today noted:

Cathedral scored 18 points in the third and cut the lead to 44-37. However, an Odom bucket to close the third and James' three to open the fourth helped the Trailblazers keep their distance.

Cathedral cut the lead to 51-44 with five minutes left, but a Sierra Canyon 8-2 run ended the night.

The Trailblazers beat event hosts Montgomery High School 91-44 and Saint Augustine 75-54 earlier in the challenge.

Sierra Canyon finished the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge undefeated and will head to the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 30. They'll face the hosts in Duncanville High School at 8:30 p.m. ET.