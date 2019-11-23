Bulls' Zach LaVine Says There's 'Lack of Trust and S--t' with HC Jim Boylen

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Jim Boylen of the Chicago Bulls meets with Zach LaVine #8 in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during a preseason game at the United Center on October 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Amid a 5-11 start to the season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine revealed there are trust issues between him and head coach Jim Boylen.

LaVine voiced his frustrations to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports after getting benched early in a 116-108 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night:

"I feel I earned that trust, but I guess he feels differently. Other players around the league — and everybody's situation isn't the same—I feel other players around the league have that trust. I guess we haven't got there.

"I wish I knew [what happened to the trust]. I feel we had a good offseason. He came and visited us and wanted us to work on certain things. With this start, there's been some lack of trust and s--t you view differently, different opinions on."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

Related

    LaVine Felt 'Singled Out' After Being Benched Early vs. Heat

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    LaVine Felt 'Singled Out' After Being Benched Early vs. Heat

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Vivint Arena Evacuated After Warriors vs. Jazz Because of Suspicious Package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vivint Arena Evacuated After Warriors vs. Jazz Because of Suspicious Package

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Butler Scores 27, Heat Beat Bulls 116-108

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Jimmy Butler Scores 27, Heat Beat Bulls 116-108

    Rick Tarsitano
    via WGN-TV

    Butler Scores 27 Points Against Former Team, Heat Beat Bulls

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Butler Scores 27 Points Against Former Team, Heat Beat Bulls

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo