Bulls' Zach LaVine Says There's 'Lack of Trust and S--t' with HC Jim Boylen

Amid a 5-11 start to the season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine revealed there are trust issues between him and head coach Jim Boylen.

LaVine voiced his frustrations to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports after getting benched early in a 116-108 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night:

"I feel I earned that trust, but I guess he feels differently. Other players around the league — and everybody's situation isn't the same—I feel other players around the league have that trust. I guess we haven't got there.

"I wish I knew [what happened to the trust]. I feel we had a good offseason. He came and visited us and wanted us to work on certain things. With this start, there's been some lack of trust and s--t you view differently, different opinions on."

