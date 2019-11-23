Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane Needs to Win Titles, We Want the 'Real' Dele Alli Back

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has said the club need to win trophies to take Harry Kane's career up a notch.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager on Wednesday and has spoken highly of his star striker.

Per Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail, the Portuguese said of Kane:

"He's one of the best strikers in the world, no doubt. He just needs his team with him, if his team is England or Tottenham, to bring him or to go with him to the next level.

"And what is the next level? Titles. I think he needs to win. He needs to bring something to highlight his quality, the goals he scores, what he brings to the team."

Kane has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in the world in north London, where he has scored 174 goals in 268 appearances.

He is yet to win silverware in his career, though. The 26-year-old has been to two finals with Tottenham—the 2014-15 Carabao Cup final and the UEFA Champions League final last season—but his side lost on both occasions.

Kane has also been to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 UEFA Nations League with England.

The Three Lions captain has an incredible record with his national side:

Although Mourinho's career has suffered a decline in recent years, one thing he has done throughout his time as a manager is deliver silverware.

The 56-year-old has won eight league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain as well as 17 other trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles.

He's also hoping to revitalise Dele Alli's career, which has somewhat stalled of late:

Mourinho added:

"I have to create a tactical situation he is happy with, give him the right dynamics and prepare him physically because he has had important injuries and he is not on the top of his form.

"I cannot expect him to go to West Ham [United on Saturday]—if he plays—and be man of the match. But he needs to go through a process to bring the real Dele back because the real Dele is the one who has impressed us all."

Under Pochettino, Alli emerged as one of the finest young English talents in the Premier League.

He contributed 22 goals and 13 assists in 50 games in the 2016-17 season. In the following campaign, he produced 14 and 17, respectively, in the same number of appearances, while last season those numbers were just seven and eight, although injuries meant he played 12 fewer matches.

Football writer Grace Robertson and sports journalist Uche Amako suggested Mourinho's appointment could benefit Alli:

Alli's performances in recent seasons haven't always been up to scratch, but another contributing factor in him becoming less productive in front of goal was Pochettino's decision to increasingly utilise him further back.

Mourinho could restore him to a more attacking role, and his comments perhaps suggest that's what he'll do.

The 23-year-old has scored twice in 10 matches this season, as well as laying on one assist.