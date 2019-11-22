Canelo Alvarez Calls Sergey Kovalev 'Bad Loser' for Using Weight Excuse in Loss

John Locher/Associated Press

Four-weight world boxing champion Canelo Alvarez may have beaten Sergey Kovalev via 11th-round knockout on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, but the post-fight chatter continued Friday.

Per ESPN Deportes' A Los Golpes (h/t ESPN News Services), Alvarez called Kovalev a "bad boxer" and "bad loser" in response to Kovalev's concerns regarding his quick training turnaround after his Aug. 24 victory over Anthony Yarde.

"Weight is not an excuse," Alvarez said regarding Kovalev's fight to make weight. "All fighters have to battle to make weight."

Kovalev, 36, lost the WBO light heavyweight belt in defeat. Alvarez also owns light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight titles.

The champ was also forthright about a few other topics, namely his desire to fight the only man to ever beat him in a pro boxing ring, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"I've imagined fighting him again, but more than a loss, that fight was a lesson," Alvarez said. "I would love to [fight him again], and hopefully we can."

Mayweather beat Alvarez by majority decision in 2013: 116–112, 117-111, 114-114. He recently announced on Instagram that he'll be coming out of retirement in 2020 and will work with UFC President Dana White "to bring the world another spectacular event."

Alvarez also had words for Gennady Golovkin, whom he beat via majority decision in September 2018 in a rematch of their draw one year earlier.

"I don't want to fight with him," Alvarez said. "He doesn't mean anything to me anymore. I gave him 24 rounds, and that's that."

Golovkin has said that he's looking to face Alvarez a third time.

As for the 29-year-old champ's next fight, that is still up in the air.