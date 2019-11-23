Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Beat Saint Augustine in Zaire Wade's Absence

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) coasted to a 75-54 win over Saint Augustine (San Diego) at the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge on Friday.

BJ Boston, a Kentucky signee who scored 22 points the day before, led the way with 23 more plus six rebounds Friday. Terren Frank, who's headed to TCU, pitched in 22 points.

Per Full-Time Hoops, Chibuzo Agbo led Saint Augustine with 24 points and 11 boards.

Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, contributed the play of the night with this ferocious slam to continue Sierra Canyon's excellent second half:

Sierra Canyon earned a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, but Saint Augustine cut the deficit to three by halftime. However, the Trailblazers dominated the second half, outscoring their opponents 24-12 in the third before rolling to the 21-point win.

Sierra Canyon's Zaire Wade, a 3-star recruit who's also the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, did not play due to a "minor injury," per the ESPN3 broadcast.

Sierra Canyon took down Montgomery High School 91-44 in their season opener Thursday. James scored 10 points, and Wade added six.

The Trailblazers will finish the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge with a matchup against Cathedral Catholic on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET. The game will mark the third of 15 Sierra Canyon matchups that ESPN will air, per CalHiSports.com. This one will be on ESPN3.