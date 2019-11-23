WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

2 of 5

With Mia Yim out of the match due to an attack at the hands of an unknown assailant just prior to the Kickoff Show, Dakota Kai stepped in on the babyface side of things, but it was Candice LeRae who started things for Team Ripley against Team Baszler's Io Shirai.

The familiar foes unloaded on each other as their teammates watched from the stage. A spear through the ropes by LeRae was met with a nasty knee to the face by Shirai, who followed up with a 619. Double knees to the chest and a springboard missile dropkick continued the Mistress of Evil's early roll.

Just as LeRae created some separation, Bianca Belair entered the match for the heels, who won the numbers advantage by way of Shirai's win over Yim on NXT TV two weeks earlier. Belair answered a brief comeback by Candice Wrestling with a triple powerbomb that ended with the babyface crashing into the side of the steel cage.

Rhea Ripley entered the match next, drawing a huge pop and introducing trashcans, lids, steel chairs, and kendo sticks to the match. Ripley uncorked a nasty inverted side suplex on Belair, sending her rib-first into a trashcan.

The heels regained the numbers advantage with the arrival of NXT: UK women's champion Kay Lee Ray, who retrieved more chairs from under the ring. She denied fans tables, drawing big heat from the Chicago faithful. In the ring, she dropped Ripley with a tornado DDT onto the chair.

With the heels and LeRae set up on the top rope, Ripley brought all but Belair crashing down onto a pile of chairs. The EST of NXT followed with a 450 splash to the Aussie.

As the clock ticked down and the babyfaces were set to even the odds again, Dakota Kai turned on her teammates, dropping longtime friend Tegan Knox with a big kick and damaging her previously-injured knees. When William Regal appeared, she lashed out at him, too. She returned to beatdown Knox until Regal physically pulled her off.

With Kai obviously out of the equation and Knox appearing unable to compete, Baszler entered the match prepared to capitalize on a four-on-two advantage. Despite the odds, LeRae utilized a trashcan lid on Ray and Shirai while Ripley tossed around Baszler and Belair. A big dropkick by Ripley on Ray gave way to a suplex into the cage wall.

The team captains applied submissions across the ring but failed to net a victory. Shirai delivered a moonsault to LeRae but Ripley broke up the pin just in time. She paid dearly for it, enduring Belair's ponytail whips. LeRae blasted The EST with a kendo stick as action escalated.

Candice delivered an avalanche poisonrana, as called by Mauro Ranallo, while Shirai stayed perched atop the cage. The 2018 Mae Young Classic runner-up delivered a moonsault that wiped LeRae and Belair out on the mat below.

Across the ring, Baszler trapped Ripley in her clutch submission but the Aussie fought out, handcuffed herself to the women's champion and delivered the Riptide to earn the win for the babyfaces.

Result

Team Ripley defeated Team Baszler

Grade

A+

Analysis

If you did not know Ripley is a star of the future, you damn sure do now.

The Aussie captivated the fans in Chicago from the moment she set foot on the stage and continued to do so each and every time she was spotlighted in this match. She was superb, bringing the right intensity and aggression to the match before putting Baszler away and earning herself a shot at the women's title.

As much as this match was a star vehicle for Ripley, enough cannot be said about the work of the other women involved in the match.

Belair took some hellish bumps and was beaten to hell by a kendo stick. Ditto Ray, who fit right in the barbaric match despite having no real history to speak of with any of the women involved. LeRae and Shirai were the glue that held everything together, the former showing great resiliency and the latter stealing the show with her death-defying moonsault.

It was Kai's brutal and malicious attack on Knox, though, that was the biggest story of the match. The often overlooked and disrespected Kai unleashed weeks of frustration on her best friend, the NXT general manager and anyone else stupid enough to step to her.

She was a revelation here, showing the type of emotion that makes heel turns like this as effective as it was. Now, she is poised to become a major player on NXT and it is about damn time.