Philadelphia Marathon 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures, Event Info

Joseph Kaczmarek/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Marathon may not be as old as similar events held around the country, but it's an event with plenty of history.

That's because the race takes participants through the streets of Philadelphia and past historic landmarks, such as Independence Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Liberty Bell Center. Runners will go through neighborhoods and along waterfronts during the marathon.

With the race getting closer, here's everything you need to know about this year's edition of the Philadelphia Marathon.

Event Information

When: Sunday, Nov. 24

Start time: 7 a.m. ET

Course map: Available on PhiladelphiaMarathon.com

Road closures: There will be streets closed around the city all weekend, beginning on Friday. For more information, visit PhiladelphiaMarathon.com.

The Philadelphia Marathon was established in 1954, but it's only been a City of Philadelphia-managed race held exclusively within city limits since 1994.

The marathon brings in about 30,000 runners each year, coming from all 50 states and numerous countries around the world. There will also be plenty of people coming to watch and cheer on the participants, so Philadelphia will likely be filled for this weekend's event.

The course for the marathon is the standard 26.2 miles.

This year's race could be chilly and wet for participants. According to Weather.com, Sunday's high temperature will be 47 degrees Fahrenheit with a 70-percent chance of morning rain showers. It is also likely to rain Saturday evening and night, which could make the course already damp heading into Sunday morning.

Last year, new race records (since 1994) were set on both the men's and women's sides. For the men, Tadesse Dabi of Ethiopia completed the race in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 47 seconds. Ethiopia's Abrha Serkalem Biset finished in 2:32:53 to set the women's record.

The winner of the marathon receives $10,000, while those who finish second ($5,000), third ($2,500), fourth ($1,500) and fifth ($1,000) also get cash prizes. There will also be prize money awarded to the first Philadelphian male and female, with each winning $1,000, as well as those who finish first in the master and wheelchair divisions, who will each receive $1,000.

There's also a $1,500 bonus for setting a course record.

The marathon isn't the only race that will take place at the Philadelphia event this weekend. There's also a half marathon, an 8K and a kids fun run on Saturday. Those races will take place throughout the morning, getting the weekend off to a fun start.

As always, it should be an exciting weekend for those who participate and attend, and it will officially begin when runners start to arrive in Philadelphia on Friday.