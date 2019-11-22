Bronny James, Zaire Wade Make Sierra Canyon Debuts in 91-44 Rout over Montgomery

Chris Marion/Getty Images

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

While the basketball world may not get to watch LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play together anymore after the pair won two championships with the Miami Heat, their sons suited up for the same team Thursday.

LeBron James Jr., nicknamed Bronny, and Zaire Wade helped lead the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 91-44 victory over San Diego's Montgomery High School. It was James' high school debut, although he has already made national waves at the AAU level.

While James came off the bench, his squad wasted little time turning heads.

Wade threw down an alley-oop in the first quarter for two of his six points, and the Trailblazers jumped out to an insurmountable lead before halftime. That gave the freshman an early opportunity to make an impact, and his first high school points came on a three-pointer from the wing.

James finished with 10 points, but it was BJ Boston who spearheaded the scoring effort with 22. Boston is a 5-star prospect and the No. 13 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and is on his way to the mighty Kentucky Wildcats next season.

Sierra Canyon won't have the luxury of watching Boston or the Wade-James pairing beyond this season.

Wade is also a member of the 2020 class as a 3-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings. James is in the class of 2023 and already has a scholarship offer from Kentucky and interest from Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA, per 247Sports.

If Thursday was any indication, they are going to make the best of their one year together facing high school competition.