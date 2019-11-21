Browns Legend Jim Brown Becomes 1st Player Named to NFL's All-Time Team

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Haute Living)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown was the first player named to the NFL's All-Time team on Thursday, per Judy Battista of NFL.com.   

The All-Time team consists of 100 players and 10 coaches and is part of the NFL's ongoing 100th-anniversary celebration.

A 26-person voting panel featuring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, ex-NFL general manager Ernie Accorsi and former San Diego Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts picked the group, which will be revealed on NFL Network on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET through Week 17 of the season.

Brown was arguably the panel's easiest choice.

The ex-Cleveland Brown is a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro and eight-time leading rusher. He averaged 104.3 rushing yards per game over his nine-year career and ended his pro tenure as the NFL's all-time leading rusher with 12,312 yards.

That mark has since been broken, but Brown was simply sensational during a career in which he scored 126 touchdowns.

Brown also compiled his stats during an era (1957-65) in which the NFL only had 12- or 14-game seasons. The league moved from 12 to 14 matchups in 1961 before going to 16 games in 1978.

A four-sport star at Syracuse, Brown dominated in basketball, lacrosse and track and field, as well. He was a first-team All-American in lacrosse, averaged 15 points per game during his sophomore year with the hoops team and even finished fifth in the national decathlon championship.

