Browns Legend Jim Brown Becomes 1st Player Named to NFL's All-Time Team

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown was the first player named to the NFL's All-Time team on Thursday, per Judy Battista of NFL.com.

The All-Time team consists of 100 players and 10 coaches and is part of the NFL's ongoing 100th-anniversary celebration.

A 26-person voting panel featuring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, ex-NFL general manager Ernie Accorsi and former San Diego Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts picked the group, which will be revealed on NFL Network on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET through Week 17 of the season.

Brown was arguably the panel's easiest choice.

The ex-Cleveland Brown is a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro and eight-time leading rusher. He averaged 104.3 rushing yards per game over his nine-year career and ended his pro tenure as the NFL's all-time leading rusher with 12,312 yards.

That mark has since been broken, but Brown was simply sensational during a career in which he scored 126 touchdowns.

Brown also compiled his stats during an era (1957-65) in which the NFL only had 12- or 14-game seasons. The league moved from 12 to 14 matchups in 1961 before going to 16 games in 1978.

A four-sport star at Syracuse, Brown dominated in basketball, lacrosse and track and field, as well. He was a first-team All-American in lacrosse, averaged 15 points per game during his sophomore year with the hoops team and even finished fifth in the national decathlon championship.