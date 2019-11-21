Jonathan Williams, Nyheim Hines' Fantasy Stock After Week 12 vs. Texans

Mike Marshall/Associated Press

There were questions about how the Indianapolis Colts would handle the backfield without Marlon Mack, but it's now clear Jonathan Williams is the lead guy going forward.

Williams was the hot waiver pickup after totaling 113 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards on just 14 touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 following Mack's hand injury. However, Jordan Wilkins was out with an ankle injury, and he returned to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Texans.

This didn't matter to the Colts coaching staff, which fed Williams heavily throughout the game as the focal point of the offense.

Although he was inefficient with many of his carries early, the 25-year-old rewarded the team's patience with an impressive 13-yard touchdown run:

He then continued to wear out the Texans defense until he was nearly impossible to bring down.

This is a player with a workhorse role running behind one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. He was also able to catch a few passes out of the backfield to expand his production.

As long as Mack is out, Williams should be in virtually all fantasy lineups regardless of matchups.

Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines also showed he could be a valuable player with his work as a change-of-pace back. The 23-year-old was the more explosive player out of the backfield Thursday and picked up big chunks on the ground. He has also been heavily involved in the passing game since entering the league last season.

Though his ceiling is limited, Hines could be a decent flex option in points-per-reception leagues, especially if the Colts are forced to play from behind.

Wilkins can be dropped in all leagues after clearly being passed on the depth chart.