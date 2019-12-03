Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. will declare for the 2020 NFL draft while forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility, the school announced Tuesday.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Shenault as the No. 5 receiver in the 2020 class and a top-32 player overall.

The wideout had a breakout sophomore campaign, leading the Pac-12 with 86 receptions to go with his 1,011 receiving yards and six touchdowns in just nine games. He had five 100-yard games with a high of 211 against rival Colorado State.

Expectations were then high going into 2019 as he was named a preseason second-team All-American, but inconsistency followed him throughout the year while he was limited at times with a core muscle injury.



Shenault finished his junior year with 56 catches for 764 receiving yards and four touchdowns, often being overshadowed by teammates Tony Brown and K.D. Nixon. There were still big moments, including his nine-catch, 172-yard performance against USC, but he was held in check way too often.

Still, his upside is obvious as a 6'2", 220-pound wideout with good athleticism and ball skills.

If he tests well in the coming months, Shenault should be a high draft pick in April.