Ravens CB Marcus Peters Says He Doesn't Have Chip on Shoulder After Rams Trade

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Los Angeles Rams Monday night, but it's not a revenge game for cornerback Marcus Peters.

"I don't got a chip on my shoulder," Peters said Thursday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "How did it end? I got traded, and I'm liking the situation I'm in right now. I just keep moving forward. I don't need other stuff like that. I understand the business of football."

Peters was traded from Los Angeles to the Ravens in October in exchange for a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kenny Young.

