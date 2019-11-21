Ravens CB Marcus Peters Says He Doesn't Have Chip on Shoulder After Rams Trade

Ravens CB Marcus Peters Says He Doesn't Have Chip on Shoulder After Rams TradeNovember 21, 2019
Nick Wass/Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens will face the Los Angeles Rams Monday night, but it's not a revenge game for cornerback Marcus Peters.
"I don't got a chip on my shoulder," Peters said Thursday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "How did it end? I got traded, and I'm liking the situation I'm in right now. I just keep moving forward. I don't need other stuff like that. I understand the business of football."
Peters was traded from Los Angeles to the Ravens in October in exchange for a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kenny Young.
