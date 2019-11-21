Making Sense of the Update Athlete Rankings After UFC on ESPN+ 22

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC on ESPN+ 22, which went down inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil last Saturday, will probably fade out of our collective memory pretty quickly. The card produced a few fun finishes, sure, but not many of us were talking about it at the water cooler on Monday.

Jan Blachowicz’s split decision win over former middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, which topped the event, was frankly nap-inducing. The co-main event, which saw light heavyweights Paul Craig and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua duke it out, was fairly entertaining, but ended with a disappointing draw. Outside a few nice finishes from fighters like Charles Oliveira and James Krause, the rest of the action was pretty slow…

All-in-all, it just wasn’t that great a night of fights.

That being said, the card caused some interesting changes to the official UFC rankings, specifically in the middleweight, light heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions. The updated UFC rankings also feature a transformed pound-for-pound top-15—though it’s not clear what influenced the changes to this most hallowed list.

So, with all of that complaining out of the way, let's take a look at how the official UFC rankings have changed in the wake of UFC on ESPN+22 in Sao Paulo, and attempt to figure out why those changes occurred.

Note: The strawweight, men's flyweight, men's bantamweight, women’s bantamweight, men’s featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, and heavyweight, divisions did not experience any changes. Weight classes are organized based on the significance of the changes to the rankings.