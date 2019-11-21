Martin Odegaard Says His Goal Is to Win La Liga with Real Madrid

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Martin Odegaard has said his goal is to succeed with Real Madrid and win La Liga with his parent club.

The 20-year-old playmaker is currently enjoying a fine 2019-20 season on loan at Real Sociedad.

He has been one of La Liga's standout players this term, netting two goals and providing three assists:

Odegaard has missed La Real's two most recent fixtures against Granada and Leganes, but he is hopeful of returning for Saturday's trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ahead of the match against Madrid, Odegaard said his long-term ambition is to succeed at the club he signed for from Stromsgodset in 2015, per El Larguero (h/t Marca):

"My goal is to succeed at Real Madrid, but I'm happy at La Real for now. I don't care if I have to wait two or five years to play for Real Madrid. I want to win La Liga with Real Madrid."

Odegaard joined Real amid much fanfare as a 16-year-old after trialling with numerous other top European clubs.

Expectations were high for the Norway international, but he failed to settle in Real's Castilla side or to establish himself in the first team.

He was subsequently loaned out to Dutch teams Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem before starting his spell at La Real in July.

Odegaard is still a young player, and he has shown this season that he could yet be a fine signing for Los Blancos.

He is some way off his prime, but the fact he is already making a major impact in the Spanish top flight will be encouraging for the Real hierarchy.

Odegaard added that if he scores for La Real at the Bernabeu, he will not celebrate.

Imanol Alguacil's side sit fifth in La Liga, but they can rise above second-placed Real if they win in Madrid.