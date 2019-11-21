Rams' Eric Weddle Says He Won't Share Ravens' Scheme with L.A.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle isn't willing to compromise his morals in order to win a football game.

The 34-year-old All-Pro spent 2016 through 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens before the team released him in March, and he landed with the Rams on a two-year, $10.5 million contract. Weddle will face his former team for the first time Monday night, but he won't share any of the Ravens' schematic secrets with the Rams for competitive gain.

"I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that's just not who I am," Weddle told reporters Wednesday. "So, we're going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win."

He added: "I have a lot of respect for that place, not only how it helped my career and rejuvenated my career, how they treated myself and my family. But it's a very tight-knit group and what would I be—what kind of man would I be if I just turned my back on all of them?"

Weddle was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Ravens. While in Baltimore, he recorded 10 interceptions, 24 passes defended and 220 tackles (151 solo) across 48 games (all starts).

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed he hadn't discussed Baltimore's defense with Weddle and echoed Weddle's sentiment. "In terms of some of the intricacies, I think he's got a lot of loyalty to those guys even if he's not there anymore," he said.

This isn't the first time Weddle has remained loyal to the Ravens:

Once the game starts Monday, though, the 6-4 Rams will need Weddle to stay focused on beating 8-2 Baltimore.

The six-time Pro Bowler is the team's second-leading tackler with 72 (43 solo) across 10 games (all starts). He and the Rams defense will have their hands full with Ravens quarterback and league MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, who has 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions. He is also the Ravens' leading rusher with 788 yards.

Baltimore has won six games in a row and is running away with the AFC North, while the Rams have found themselves in a must-win situation. L.A. is in third in the NFC West and would be left out of the playoffs if the season ended today.

The Ravens and Rams will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.