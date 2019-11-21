Chris Jericho's Curious Next Foe, Darby Allin Gets Moxley Bump, More AEW Fallout

2 of 4

AEW found a way to add an interesting wrinkle to the midcard with the introduction of its diamond ring, which will go to the winner of a match between the final two men standing from Wednesday night's Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.

And, of course, MJF found a way to skewer the outcome.

By the end of a fun melee, including an appearance from Billy Gunn, it looked like "Hangman" Adam Page and Jungle Boy would be the two to fight for the ring. But there was MJF, yanking Jungle Boy off the apron and sliding back in after playing possum and pretending to be eliminated.

Call everyone a big winner here. Page gets some much-needed direction and stays in a spotlight, and MJF gets to do something that will continue to endear him to fans before Cody gets his hands on him.

This latter point was a bit of a concern. How would AEW keep MJF relevant while everyone awaits a confrontation with Cody? Instead of keeping him tip-toeing around The Inner Circle, he's now in the conversation for a top position outside of the main title scene.