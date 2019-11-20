Report: Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Rick Carlisle Pairing Questioned by Some in NBA

LM Otero/Associated Press

Luka Doncic has been one of the top players in the NBA this season, but there have reportedly been doubts about whether he could continue to work with head coach Rick Carlisle.

"Sources around the league, and even some within the Mavs organization, have questioned whether the Doncic-Carlisle dynamic—two brilliant basketball minds with a four-decade age gap—can develop into a successful long-term partnership," Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported.

"Rick knows this kid is the future of that organization," Mavs director of player development Mike Procopio said of Doncic. "He can't get in the way of that."

The 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick impressed in his first season while winning Rookie of the Year, but he has taken his game to another level in 2019-20 with averages of 29.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game in 13 appearances.

One of the big reasons for his jump from last year is that he's now running the offense.

"I gave him the ball. That's the difference," Carlisle said Wednesday, according to Stephen A. Smith on SportsCenter. "He's my point guard full time."

Doncic mostly spent last season at the 2 and 3 spots, with Dennis Smith Jr., J.J. Barea and Jalen Brunson spending time at point guard, but now there are no doubts about his role.

However, Carlisle is known for being tough on point guards, most notably Smith and Rajon Rondo. Smith was traded less than two years after being taken in the lottery, while Rondo spent less than one full season with the team.

The 60-year-old coach might have to adjust his strategy with Doncic, giving the talented player more of a leash.

Carlisle knows what he's doing with 18 years of head coaching experience under his belt as well as an NBA title, but players like Doncic don't come around often.