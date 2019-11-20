10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot at New Jersey HS Football Game

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Micah Tennant, a 10-year-old boy, died five days after being shot during a shooting at a New Jersey high school football game between Pleasantville and Camden on Friday night, according to ESPN.

Tennant went into a coma while being treated at the hospital following the shooting. Another 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound.

Per Fox29.com, 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who was also wounded, 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Michael Mack and 27-year-old Shahid Dixon were all charged in the shooting.

"Unlike some of the shootings that have occurred on school premises throughout the country, this incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School or Camden High School," Atlantic County prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a statement, per Fox29.com.

Camden held a 6-0 lead with around 17 minutes in the playoff game when the shooting began. Players and officials could be seen running off the field and fans running down the stands after the gunshots were heard.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the two teams to conclude their matchup at Lincoln Financial Field:

"It's obviously a tragic situation that you don't want anybody to go through and especially during the middle of a game," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday, per Brian Fonseca of NJ.com. "These kids are out there with their families and their friends and they're enjoying a game on a nice fall night and something like this happens, and it's tragic."