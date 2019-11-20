Rams' Brandin Cooks Cleared to Return from Concussion; Robert Woods Still Absent

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2019

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, right, and wide receiver Robert Woods run to line up during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams were without both Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods in their last game against the Chicago Bears, but at least one should return this week.

Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Cooks has been cleared to return for Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Rams team reporter Sarina Morales. The receiver had been out since Week 8 with a concussion.

Meanwhile, Woods is still away from the team while dealing with a family matter, according to J.B. Long of ESPN.

Woods was a surprise inactive Sunday night, although McVay said Tuesday there is no concern about the player.

"He's in a good place," the coach told reporters. "We feel good about where the situation is at and his well-being, and that's very, very important to us."

The sixth-year receiver out of USC has 45 catches for 566 yards and no receiving touchdowns in nine games this season. 

Cooks' return will at least provide a valuable boost to an offense that has only scored 29 points over the last two games.

The 26-year-old has had a relatively quiet season, averaging a career-low 50.3 yards per game. However, he is the team's top deep threat and has still made big plays while totaling 402 yards and a touchdown.

He will join fellow receivers Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds in helping get the Rams passing attack back on track.

The upcoming game against the Ravens is an important one for the 6-4 squad as it tries to stay in the NFC playoff hunt alongside the Seattle Seahawks (8-2) and Minnesota Vikings (8-3).

