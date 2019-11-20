Cowboys' Jason Witten Calls Matchup vs. Patriots a 'Defining' Game

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have had an up-and-down season, at times looking like a Super Bowl contender and at other times looking like a team that might not even reach the postseason while going 6-4.

But in Week 12, the team will face a major test that should offer a better idea of just how good the Cowboys are—the New England Patriots.

Veteran tight end Jason Witten thinks it will be a "defining" showdown, per of the Dallas Morning News:

"There are defining games that happen. You look at last year's season...and you beat a good New Orleans team. This is one of those games. There's still a lot of games out there, so I don't think it's make or break. But at the same time, to be able to go on the road and play against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and their team—they're 9-1 like they are. A great opportunity for us.

"Our guys are up for the challenge. We've got a lot of healthy respect for them, but just like any other week, you've got to prepare and know that you're going to have to go play your best football."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.