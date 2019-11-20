Todd McShay 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Chase Young, Joe Burrow Top Rankings

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young maintained the No. 1 ranking on ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's 2020 big board released Wednesday.

LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Joe Burrow made a significant leap from No. 15 on the last big board to No. 2, while Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy remained at No. 3.

Other notable entries include Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 5 and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 13 on the heels of being ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 season with a dislocated hip.

The NCAA suspended Young two games for reportedly accepting and repaying a loan so he could fly his girlfriend to the Rose Bowl last season. Even with missed time, his numbers leap off the page.

He is second in the nation in sacks this season with 13.5, and he has also registered 15.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and 29 total tackles. Young will be back for Saturday's game against Penn State.

Entering the season, it was unclear if Burrow was even an NFL prospect. In a vanilla, run-heavy LSU offense last season, Burrow completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 399 yards and seven scores.

It was clear there was some underlying talent, and it has been unlocked in the Tigers' new spread offense this season. Burrow has LSU off to a perfect start with wins over Alabama, Auburn and Florida, which has the Tigers at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Burrow is also completing a ridiculous 78.6 percent of his passes for 3,687 yards, 38 touchdowns and six picks. Barring a collapse, Burrow will become the first LSU player to win the Heisman since quarterback Billy Cannon in 1959.

Like McShay, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated Burrow as his No. 2 overall player in the 2020 draft class behind Young in his most recent ranking released last week. Miller called Burrow "fantastic" and compared him to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Tagovailoa had been considered the likely top quarterback to come off the board since last season, but with another injury, there is now a great deal of uncertainty.

Miller isn't yet sure what the injury will mean for Tua's draft stock either:

Among the NFL's worst teams this season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are clearly in need of long-term answers at quarterback, and it's possible Burrow and Tagovailoa will be their targets, with Herbert also potentially in the mix.

If one of them lands the No. 1 overall pick, however, it may be tough to pass on a defense-altering player like Young.