Hockey Canada Dropping 'Midget,' Other Division Names to Be More Inclusive

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 20, 2019

In this photo taken Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, members of the Canada Women's National hockey team drill during their practice in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. Many of the top women’s hockey players on the planet say they’re resolute in their decision to not play professionally in North America until a new league that provides better pay and better benefits materializes. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Hockey Canada announced Monday that it will no longer use the term "midget" to describe youth divisions, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

According to the Canadian Press (h/t CBC), "midget" isn't the only term the organization is shedding. Other age categories, such as novice, peewee, atom and bantam, will be replaced by more literal labels "from under-7 up to U21."

Hockey Canada chair of the board of directors Michael Brind'Amour provided a statement:

"We believe everyone should feel welcome in the game and in our on-going effort to make hockey more inclusive, the members at the Hockey Canada annual meeting determined that the names of our age Divisions will change. Following a comprehensive review, we believe this change will simplify the system for families who may be new to the game. The new age Division names will be implemented for next season."

Regina Scott, an Ontario resident who has a son with dwarfism, generated news around the term last year when she noticed it written on a banner at the mall and got her local youth basketball association to make a change. The Ontario Basketball Association subsequently made the shift to age-specific descriptors.

B.C. Hockey and Athletics Canada reclassified in November 2018.

Hockey Calgary publicly supported Hockey Canada's decision earlier Tuesday.

