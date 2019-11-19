VP David Lagana Apologizes for Jim Cornette's 'Offensive' Comment on NWA Powerrr

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

The vice president of the NWA issued an apology after announcer Jim Cornette made a racist comment during Tuesday's edition of Powerrr.

During a match between Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis, Cornette said during the broadcast that "Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia" (h/t 411 Mania's Jeremy Thomas).

"On tonight's episode of NWA Powerr airing on November 19th 2019, one of our talents made comments which some viewers found offensive," David Lagana wrote on Twitter. "We deeply regret the error and apologize. We have temporarily taken the program down while we correct this error."

Cornette is widely considered one of the greatest managers in wrestling history, most notably working on-screen with Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW and the WWF from the 1980s through the 1990s. He continued to work behind the scenes with WWE until his departure in 2005.

Cornette joined the announce team for NWA's 70th-anniversary show in September 2018. He began doing color commentary for Powerrr when the show began taping in September.

