Alabama LB Dylan Moses to Forgo 2020 NFL Draft After Preseason Knee Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2019

OXFORD, MS - SEPTEMBER 15: Dylan Moses #32 of the Alabama Crimson Tide defends during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses announced Monday he's decided to remain with the Crimson Tide for his senior season in 2020.

Moses made significant strides as a sophomore as he racked up 86 total tackles, including 10 for a loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2018.

The 21-year-old Louisiana native was expected to take on a massive role for the Tide as a junior, but he suffered a torn ACL in August that ended his season.

Although any type of major knee injury leaves plenty of questions about future production, an NFL executive told Mike Rodak and Matt Zenitz of AL.com that Moses would still warrant consideration inside the top three rounds if he entered the 2020 draft.

"I don't think he's at that Devin Bush or Roquan Smith level," the executive said in September. "But he's a really good player."

Moses was starting to prove himself as a reliable three-down linebacker who could be trusted both against the run and against tight ends in pass coverage before the injury.

Going back to Alabama for another season is the safe choice. It's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of the 2020 season—ACL injuries usually require around a full year of recovery—but he should make some appearances before the end of his senior campaign.

Even a handful of strong showings should make him one of the top inside linebackers available in the 2021 draft. That's better than allowing possible concerns about his status to cause a slide this year.

