Uriel Antuna's Injury-Time Winner Saves Mexico vs Bermuda in 2019 Nations League

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2019

TOLUCA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: Sebastian Cordova #17 of Mexico celebrates the first scored goal of Mexico with his teammates during the match between Mexico and Bermuda as part of the Concacaf Nation League at Nemesio Diez Stadium on November 19, 2019 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Mexico defeated Bermuda 2-1 in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

Uriel Antuna scored from close range in the third minute of second-half injury time to give the host all three points. Dante Leverock had put Bermuda ahead in the 10th minute before Sebastian Cordova brought Mexico level in the 27th minute.

Mexico, which had already assured itself of first place in Group B, finishes the group stage with a perfect record in four matches.

         

What's Next?

With 12 points in the group stage, Mexico earned the top seed in the Nations League semifinals. El Tri will play Costa Rica in June.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

