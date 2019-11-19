Uriel Antuna's Injury-Time Winner Saves Mexico vs Bermuda in 2019 Nations League

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Mexico defeated Bermuda 2-1 in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

Uriel Antuna scored from close range in the third minute of second-half injury time to give the host all three points. Dante Leverock had put Bermuda ahead in the 10th minute before Sebastian Cordova brought Mexico level in the 27th minute.

Mexico, which had already assured itself of first place in Group B, finishes the group stage with a perfect record in four matches.

What's Next?

With 12 points in the group stage, Mexico earned the top seed in the Nations League semifinals. El Tri will play Costa Rica in June.

