XFL 2020 Schedule: Training Camp Location, Dates Announced Ahead of New Season

The XFL revealed its training camp schedule for the upcoming 2020 season, per Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner spoke about the league's decision to host its training camps in various stadiums and locations around the region, according to an XFL press release:

"Houston is a sports town. We have great fans and we support our teams. The XFL made the right call when it chose the city as the home of the Roughnecks, and now, I am even more excited that all eight XFL teams and nearly 1,000 representatives will come to the Houston area for their training camps in January 2020. I'm confident this will generate a great deal of fan excitement and interest in the new football league."

"Everyone at the XFL is grateful to each of the area college and high school athletic directors who have helped make this a reality," XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck added. "We are excited to welcome our teams to Houston as we prepare for kick-off on Feb. 8, 2020."

The XFL debuted in 2001 under the purview of the WWE's Vince McMahon, though it lasted just one season. It has been revitalized for 2020, however, and will debut with eight teams: the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and D.C. Defenders.

The XFL will have a 10-week regular season that begins after the conclusion of the current NFL campaign, with the top two teams from each division comprising the postseason.

The league is also expected to add a few wrinkles to the traditional rules of the game, from allowing multiple forward passes (as long as they aren't thrown from beyond the line of scrimmage) to three-point conversions after touchdowns from a further distance back and the clock stopping after every play in the final two minutes of each half.