Hungary Boss Marco Rossi Compares 'Unbelievable' Daniel James to Kylian Mbappe

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has warned of the threat posed by Wales winger Daniel James ahead of their crunch UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday, comparing the speedster to France star Kylian Mbappe.

Wales host Group E opponents Hungary at the Cardiff City Stadium knowing only a win will be enough to see them finish second in the standings and secure automatic qualification to Euro 2020.

Rossi called the Manchester United forward "unbelievable" and told reporters that James' pace was of a standard matched only by a player like Paris Saint-Germain ace Mbappe:

"James is a player that is playing with a motor bicycle because he is really fast.

"I have never seen someone in the last period as fast as him, maybe Mbappe. He's unbelievable.

"If we leave him (James) space to run he could be dangerous.

"This could be the key, but we work a lot on the defensive line and will try to give confidence to our players."

Hungary are second in Group E heading into the final matchday, but either Wales or Rossi's side could still finish as low as fourth should Slovakia beat Azerbaijan at home as expected.

James, 22, has scored twice in nine senior appearances for Wales, and Tuesday's fixture falls almost one year to the day after he made his international debut in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Albania (Nov. 20, 2018).

The youngster completed a £15 million transfer to United from Swansea City this past summer, but he was earning comparisons with Mbappe even as a Championship player, via BT Sport:

That searing goalscoring run from his own half during a 4-1 win over Brentford in the fifth round of last season's FA Cup put James in an elite speed category, per The Times:

It's incredible to think 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Mbappe is two years younger than his Welsh counterpart, although employers United would surely be excited to see James reach his standards.

The Red Devil exploded onto the Premier League stage with three goals in his first four top-flight appearances for United, although he hasn't found the target since August.

His speed has been a useful tool in optimising the United attack as a whole. Statman Dave praised his swiftness after he assisted Marcus Rashford in a 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool in October:

James showcased different qualities when Wales beat Azerbaijan in a crucial qualifier on Saturday, with his long-range effort helping set up team-mate Harry Wilson for an easy goal, via Sky Sports:

Given the comparisons also made between him and Wales coach Ryan Giggs, it's understandable James couldn't ask for a much better mentor than the United icon.

Wales boast other top-class threats in the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, but it's James' Mbappe-esque pace in particular that appears to have Hungary on high alert.