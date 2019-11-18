Brandin Cooks Expected to Return vs. Ravens; Has Missed 2 Weeks with Concussion

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

After Brandin Cooks missed the team's last two games, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay expects the wide receiver to play in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.

"He's been in great spirits; he's been in good shape, so the anticipation is that he will be able to play this week," McVay told reporters Monday.

Cooks suffered a concussion in the Rams' 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. It was his second concussion of the season, and he subsequently visited a specialist in Pittsburgh.

Robert Woods was inactive for Sunday's 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears, which left the Rams' passing game in a tough position.

Jared Goff finished 11-of-18 for 173 yards and an interception.

McVay said Monday he didn't have an update on Woods, who's "still handling his personal matter," per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Cooks is averaging a career-low 50.3 receiving yards per game, but his yards per reception (14.9) are close to his career average (14.3). Getting him back should provide a lift in a difficult matchup against Baltimore.

The Ravens ranked eighth in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) entering Week 11, per Football Outsiders. Baltimore is also third in opponent passer rating (79.5) and tied for third in passing touchdowns allowed (nine).