WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18

The Man entered the TD Garden to a thunderous ovation, kicking off the final Raw before her showdown with NXT's Shayna Baszler and SmackDown's Bayley this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch said she didn't give a bullocks about brand supremacy. Before she could continue with anything of note, The IIconics' theme played and Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made their entrance. They took exception to Raw leaving them off the brand's Survivor Series team.

Lynch proposed a fight between her and the Aussies now, only for Charlotte Flair to arrive and the night's first match to get underway.

The former tag team champions attacked Flair and Lynch at the opening bell, looking to score a quick win over the mismatched opposition.

Flair fought back into the bout and applied the Figure Eight. Lynch delivered a Bexploder to Royce and Kay tapped out to end her suffering.

After the match, Flair and Lynch made their way up the ramp, only to watch as Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir hit the ring and attacked The IIconics. They suffered a beatdown at the hands of the trio but recovered quickly and took off after the invaders in the crowd, where they were stopped by security to end the segment.

Grade

B

Analysis

It was nice to see The IIconics featured on Raw for the first time in months in a significant manner, but they never really stood a chance against the much more prominent Lynch and Flair. The match itself was rather lackluster, if only because of the little bit of time given to it to develop, and really only served to setup to the post-match angle.

Baszler and Co. showing up was not much of a surprise given the fact that The Queen of Spades is one of Lynch's Survivor Series opponents, but the lack of physicality between The Man and her NXT counterpart was puzzling.

If anything, this was the time to book the red-hot brawl between the Superstars that made fans that much more excited for the upcoming bout.