Cavaliers' Kevin Love Ruled Out vs. Hawks with Mild Achilles Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 12, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Cavaliers 98-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love will miss Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena because of an Achilles injury.

Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reported the news.

Durability has been an issue for Love in recent years. He hasn't made 70-plus appearances since 2015-16, with his back the usual culprit.

The five-time All-Star was limited to 22 games last season as the Cavs navigated another post-LeBron James future. With little to play for, the team took every precaution as Love battled a toe injury.

As the rebuild lumbers along, Cleveland remains proactive regarding Love's health⁠—having routinely rested him for the second half of back-to-backs. 

Love continues to deliver solid production when healthy. He's averaging 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Of course, those numbers aren't changing much for the Cavs, who have the second-worst record in the NBA at 13-40 and are all but guaranteed another season in the lottery as they lay the foundation for the years ahead.

Given how many games Love has missed since joining the team in 2014, Cleveland is in familiar territory. His absence will force Larry Nance Jr. to take over as the starting power forward.   

