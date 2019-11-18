Colts' Marlon Mack Had Surgery on Hand Injury, Reportedly Isn't Season-Ending

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack (25) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack will reportedly miss "a few weeks" after undergoing surgery Monday on his fractured hand.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported the update on Mack after he left Sunday's 33-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury is not believed to be season-ending, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Mack, 23, rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries before exiting in the third quarter. He was largely replaced by Jonathan Williams, who ran for 116 yards on 13 carries.

Mack is in the midst of a second consecutive strong season. He has 862 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

"On the play, I just felt some pain in my hand," Mack told reporters after the game. "It was just crazy, because I was going to have a good day. I wasn't trying to go, but I had to go in (to the locker room), and they just took me out."

The Colts offense has dealt with turmoil throughout 2019, beginning with quarterback Andrew Luck's sudden retirement and continuing with injuries in the regular season. Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett returned Sunday from a sprained MCL, while star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has missed four games because of injuries.

Indianapolis has managed to stay afloat in the playoff race despite those issues, moving into first place in the AFC South thanks to a loss by the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Colts currently hold the head-to-head and divisional tiebreakers against their rivals.

The Buffalo Bills originally selected Williams with a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He had yet to record 100 yards in a season, let alone a game, before his breakout performance against the Jaguars. 

