Las Vegas Marathon Results 2019: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Las Vegas is known for its casinos, lights and various forms of entertainment, but for one night only, the Strip was partially transformed into a marathon course as runners from around the globe converged on the city to race.

In the end, Heather Bray and Tommy Rivers Puzey emerged as Vegas' biggest victors Sunday at the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon.

Women's Top Finishers

1. Heather Bray (3:13:00)

2. Emily Rollins (3:19:42)

3. Jennifer Creps (3:25:11)

4. Kristina Nikolova (3:29:00)

5. Stephanie Kortan (3:30:10)

Men's Top Finishers

1. Tommy Rivers Puzey (2:28:04)

2. Jacob Krolick (2:31:25)

3. Meng-Tsung Chu (2:32:09)

4. Adam Cordell (2:41:58)

5. Markus Nett (2:43:59)

Nothing shook up Bray as she cruised to an easy win in an Elvis Presley costume:

Bray, a runner, lawyer and mother who now lives in Amsterdam, beat second-place finisher Emily Rollins by 6:42. She had the best time at the 6.2-mile mark and never looked back as she slowly extended the gap between her and the field.

The Las Vegas Marathon winner, who averaged 7:22 per mile, is also an accomplished world-record hula hoop runner.

On the men's side, Puzey won his second consecutive Las Vegas Marathon thanks to a time of 2:28:04, beating second-place finisher Jacob Krolick and third-place runner Meng-Tsung Chu.

Puzey, a professional runner from Flagstaff, Arizona, ran an average of 5:40 per mile.

The top three finishers all competed in the event's elite marathon division.

Adam Cordell was the top marathon runner outside the elite group, ending his race with a time of 2:41:58. That mark was good enough for fourth overall, regardless of division. Markus Nett rounded out the top five.

The Las Vegas Marathon is part of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon series, with races scheduled around the world at least once a month through November 2020. The most recent event took place in Chengdu, the capital of China's Sichuan province. A two-day event occurring in Cancun, Mexico, on December 6 and 7 is up next.

The Vegas rendition consists of a full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer and five-kilometer races.

The race shut down parts of the Las Vegas Strip, per Ricardo Torres-Cortez of the Las Vegas Sun, with the event finishing on Las Vegas Blvd. at The Mirage.