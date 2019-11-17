LaMelo Ball Scores 16, Grabs 8 Rebounds in Illawara Hawks' Loss to Sydney Kings

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 17, 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 17: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks drives to the basket during the round seven NBL match between the Sydney Kings and the Illawarra Hawks at Qudos Bank Arena on November 17, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Illawarra Hawks guard LaMelo Ball posted 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists against the first-place Sydney Kings in National Basketball League action Sunday, but the table leaders were too strong down the stretch in a 92-87 win.

Ball looked comfortable and composed for much of the contest, hitting a three-pointer to give the Hawks an early 21-19 lead:

The 18-year-old got it done in the paint as well with this and-1 layup to pull the Hawks within three points in the third:

Ball continued to show his offensive versatility in the open floor, somehow keeping possession of the ball between Kings defenders before dishing the rock for an open three to tie it at 53:

Ball scored 11 points in the third quarter alone:

However, the Kings were too strong, led by Jae'Sean Tate's 24 points. Ex-NBA center Andrew Bogut, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NBA draft, also mans the middle for Sydney.

Olgun Uluc of Fox Sports Australia provided a summary of Ball's efforts:

Although Ball's game ended in defeat, the contest was a win for the NBL, as a record crowd of 17,514 attended:

The Kings stayed on top of the nine-team NBL table—which is made up of eight Australian teams and one New Zealand franchise—with a 9-1 mark. The last-place Hawks fell to 2-8.

Ball, who is averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per NBL contest, will play his next game against the Cairns Taipans on Monday, November 25.

