Eric Reid, Stephen A. Smith Argue on Twitter over Colin Kaepernick Criticism

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith engaged in a Twitter argument on Saturday following former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick's NFL workout.

Smith took to social media Saturday night to question whether Kaepernick was sincere in his effort to return to the NFL, a take Reid took exception to:

That led to a lengthy response by Smith:

"Man, please. You embarrass yourself @E_Reid35 every single time you open your mouth. You — of all people — talking of tap dancing when you're the one collecting a check from the very institution you collect a check from. You @E_Reid35, who takes a knee — supposedlyfor brothers — Yet attack brothers — Malcolm Jenkins, Jay-Z, ME — at every turn the second someone disagrees with you. You @E_Reid35 got the nerve to call out the @NFL when your beef was suppose to be with society in regards to police brutality and racial oppression. Where's your plan? Huh @E_Reid35? To call our or beat up everyone who utters a word you disagree with? All Brithers, BTW. Let me tell you something Mr. @E_Reid35: Kaepernick has been supported. We've all said he was done wrong. That he was blackballed. That he should be in the league. Who the hell Hasn't acknowledged that? But life isn't fair. It damn sure ain't ideal. And at some point, you've got the grab the opportunity. Kap's occurred today. And what does he do: alters the process, and shows up with a T-Shirt alluding to SLAVERY @E_Reid35. For a JOB INTERVIEW! When are you — yes, you @E_Reid35 — going to wake the hell up and realize that maybe, just maybe, the enemy at THIS POINT ain't the NFL. It's not Malcolm Jenkins, Jay-Z or ME. Maybe the enemy is YOU, your childish tendencies and your unwillingness to accept that you can't run.......a damn thing but so much when your hand is out for someone else's dime or product. Especially when you haven't played in 3 years, when you were 1-10 in your last 11 games as a starter and the top-4 league MVP candidates are all black @E_Reid35. When will you learn? Chances are.....you won't. Because your ears are clogged and you're too blinded by vitriol to see when a brother is showing you — y'all — love and respect @E_Reid35 by simply letting you know what will work at what won't. But oh, I forgot: we all ain't S&@$ in your world. So...why even bother. You'll never listen. But others will hear @E_Reid35. You can bet the house on that. Just listen. It's coming from the multitude of places. And it's damn sure — like a storm — on @FirstTake Monday morning. So buckle the hell up! Good luck on Sunday. Sincerely!"

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. During that season, he became the first NFL player to actively protest social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Reid, who spent four seasons as Kaepernick's teammate in San Francisco, was the first player to join the quarterback's movement.

After the six-year NFL veteran has spent the past two-plus years out of football, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams on Tuesday inviting them to a showcase event in Atlanta on Saturday. Kaepernick was scheduled to participate in on-field work and an interview at the Atlanta Falcons' facility.

On Wednesday, Reid said the NFL's workout "feels disingenuous" and called it a "PR stunt."

Kaepernick wound up holding a workout—just not the one the league had planned. Kaepernick moved the workout from the Falcons' facility to an Atlanta-area high school, allowing the media to have access to the event. He also selected his own receivers to throw to.

According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Kaepernick threw in front of representatives from eight NFL teams for 40 minutes.

Afterward, the 32-year-old made it clear that he "has been ready for three years" and wants the 32 teams and commissioner Roger Goodell to "stop running":

Both Kaepernick and Reid had previously filed grievances against the NFL, alleging collusion. Their cases were settled in February under confidential terms.