College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 12

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Although the top portion of the rankings stayed relatively steady after Week 12 of college football, the perception of Alabama has changed dramatically.

Unfortunately for fans of good football and struggling NFL teams, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa endured a season-ending injury. His 2019 campaign―and most likely his college career―is over because of a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture, per Aaron Suttles of The Athletic.

Now, the Crimson Tide's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff are slim. The same goes for Minnesota, which suffered its first loss of the year in a letdown at Iowa.

Georgia, on the other hand, picked up a marquee victory at Auburn and sealed a place in the SEC Championship Game.

The Bulldogs are a unanimous top-four selection by B/R's panel of experts: Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard. Each panel member submitted a ballot, with a first-place vote being worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R Week 12 Top 25

1. LSU

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma

9. Utah

10. Florida

11. Minnesota

12. Baylor

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Memphis

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Cincinnati

20. Boise State

21. SMU

22. Oklahoma State

23. Appalachian State

T-24. Indiana

T-24. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech, Navy, Texas A&M