No. 8 Minnesota Suffers 1st Loss of Season in 23-19 Upset to No. 20 Iowa

No. 20 Iowa beat a Top 10 team at home for the third time in four years thanks to a 23-19 win over No. 8 Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.

Iowa jumped out to a 13-0 advantage after one quarter and led 20-6 at halftime, but Minnesota scored two touchdowns around an Iowa field goal to crawl within 23-19.

The Golden Gophers got the ball with 1:35 left on their own 20-yard line with no timeouts and a chance to win, but two straight Iowa sacks, an incomplete pass and an interception on a desperate fourth-down heave sealed the Hawkeyes victory.

Iowa also beat No. 3 Michigan in 2016 and No. 6 Ohio State in 2017. The Wolverines were also undefeated, and OSU entered the Hawkeyes matchup with a 7-1 mark.

The 7-3 Hawkeyes (4-3 in Big Ten) were eliminated from conference title-game contention earlier Saturday with Wisconsin's win over Nebraska, but they are bowl eligible for the seventh straight season under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Minnesota fell to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten play but still controls its destiny for a Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

Notable Performances

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan: 25-of-36, 368 yards, 1 TD

Minnesota RB Rodney Smith: 14 carries, 46 yards, 1 TD

Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson: 9 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman: 6 catches, 98 yards

Iowa QB Nate Stanley: 14-of-23, 173 yards, 2 TD

Iowa RB Tyler Goodson: 13 carries, 94 yards, 1 TD

Iowa WR Tyrone Tracy Jr.: 6 catches, 77 yards

Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette: 4 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

Iowa will host Illinois on Senior Day on Saturday noon ET. Minnesota will visit Northwestern on Saturday at a to-be-announced time.

