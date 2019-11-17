Ranking the Rock’s Greatest WWE Moments 21 Years After 1st World Title Win

14 of 15

The Rock had a ton of momentum rolling in to Survivor Series 1998 and the Deadly Game tournament to determine the new WWE champion. Freshly turned babyface by fans eager to cheer his cool catchphrases and bask in his natural charisma, he was a favorite to overcome the evil Mr. McMahon and capture the top prize in the company.

Few could have expected how he would go about it.

Early in the tournament, he thwarted every attempt by McMahon and his goons to screw him over. He advanced all the way to the final, where he would face the Corporation's hand-picked choice to win the title, the gullible Mankind.

The Superstars waged war, engaging in the most physical match of the tournament. Then, in a moment that would have long-reaching effects, Rock turned over Mankind in the Sharpshooter and McMahon eagerly called for the bell. It rang, Rock was awarded the title and the third-generation competitor embraced both Vince and Shane, revealing a conspiracy that suckered everyone.

The Rock was WWE champion for the first time, and he sold out to the evil authority figures in order to make it happen. The win set him up as the lead heel in WWE, a corporate champion despised by the fans he had just betrayed.

After two years of up-and-downs, successes and disappointments, Rock had reached the mountaintop. It was the start of a monumental run, the likes of which would alter the course of wrestling history and provide McMahon an embarrassment of riches in terms of star power atop his company.