Nebraska, Scott Frost Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Through 2026

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The University of Nebraska announced a two-year contract extension Saturday for Cornhuskers head football coach Scott Frost through 2026.

Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos released a joint statement about the deal, which comes despite the Huskers' 4-5 record so far in 2019:

"Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future. We are even more committed to that decision today.

"Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program. We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program.

"Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program. We are excited for the heights to which he will take Nebraska football and the tremendous impact he will have in the development of our student-athletes."

Frost was a quarterback for Nebraska's football team from 1995 through 1997 and returned to his alma mater ahead of the 2018 season as one of the hottest coaching candidates in the country after helping lead UCF to an undefeated campaign in 2017.

The 44-year-old Nebraska native hasn't been able to lead an immediate turnaround of the once-dominant program that won three national championships in a four-year span during the 1990s. The Huskers also won back-to-back titles in 1970 and 1971.

After going 4-8 during his first season in charge, the Cornhuskers must win at least two of their three remaining games this year to earn bowl eligibility. It's an uphill battle with clashes against No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 23 Iowa still on the schedule, along with a toss-up game against Maryland.

Frost hasn't lost confidence, though. He discussed the situation Thursday on KLIN's Sports Nightly (via Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald).

"With a few plays here and there, the record would be completely different and this year would be completely different," Frost said. "But that's why we have to keep working and coaches and players alike have to keep doing things a little bit better to get this over the hump."

He added: "We've slugged through some pretty tough times here. It's going to make it even sweeter when we turn the corner."

Pretty soon the results, both on the field and on the recruiting trail, will need to improve to keep the 2017 AP College Football Coach of the Year off the hot seat, though.

Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class currently ranks eighth out of 14 teams in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

For now, the focus for Frost and the Cornhuskers is Saturday's home game against the Badgers. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.